Police: 23 Shots Fired into Home of State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mobile Police are investigating after about two dozen gunshots were fired into the house of State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile), who wasn’t home at the time.

Mobile police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy says no one was home and no injuries reported. Levy says the incident “does not appear to be a random act.”

Police counted 23 shots.

Neighbors in Mobile’s Toulminville area say they heard the shots but didn’t see anyone. The shooting wasn’t reported to police until Thursday afternoon.

Figures didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The 64-year-old has served in the state Senate since 1997.

