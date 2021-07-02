Prattville Investigators Search for Jewelry Store Thieves, Believes Suspects Apart of Phenix City, Columbus, Ga. Organized Crime Group

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police are investigating a felony theft at a jewelry store. A search for suspects has expanded to Phenix City and Columbus, Ga.

The search expands to Phenix City and Columbus, Ga. due to investigators believing offenders in the felony theft may be part of an organized group operating in that area. Investigators have traced similar crimes occurring in multiple jurisdictions including Montgomery, where the offenders match by description.

1/8 Suspects_007 (1)

2/8 Suspects_002 (7)

3/8 Suspects_004 (5)

4/8 Suspects_005 (4)

5/8 Suspects_006 (3)



6/8 Suspects_008

7/8 Suspects_009 (1)

8/8 Suspects (8)















The theft in question occurred on June 1 at Kay’s Jewerly Store in the 2400 block of Cobbs Ford Road. Three males entered the store, one man reached into the display case taking a necklace. The man left the store, shortly followed by the other two men.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.