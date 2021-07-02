Rain/Storms Today; Watching Tropical Storm Elsa

by Ryan Stinnett

FRONT TODAY: A surface front will drop into Alabama today, increasing our rain chances and today looks to be a rather wet day for the state. It will be cloudy with periods of rain and storms, with rain amounts over an inch in most locations. Due to the clouds and rain, highs today will only be in the 80s.

TROPICAL STORM ELSA: Elsa is stronger this morning. The center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 58.6 West. Elsa is moving quickly toward the west-northwest near 28 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands this morning, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea late today and tonight, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By early Sunday Elsa is forecast to move near portions of eastern Cuba. Then by early Tuesday, off the Southwest Coast of Florida near Sarasota and then moving onshore near Tampa late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours, followed by little change in strength. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches). The current forecast keeps the system below hurricane strength over the next five days due to the quick forward motion, and potential interaction with some of the islands along the path.

We have plenty go time to watch this system and know the forecast can, and probably will change over the next few days. It is simply too early to know exactly where Elsa will go, but the current forecast keeps Alabama west of the storm, which would mean minimal impacts if any.

INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND WEATHER: The front pushes down into Far South Alabama by tomorrow, close to the U.S. 84 corridor, Monroeville to Andalusia to Dothan. Along and south of the front, rain and storms will be common over the weekend, so if you are beachbound this weekend, be prepared for rain and storms at times. For the northern three-quarters of the state, unseasonably dry air for summer settles in, allowing for ample sunshine and lower humidity levels. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, while nights will be very comfortable with widespread 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will remain dry, but the rest of the week, moisture levels begin to rise and that means scattered showers and storms return to the forecast on a daily basis, mainly between 2PM-11PM. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. By midweek, depending on Elsa, our forecast could be subject to change.

Have an exceptional Friday!!!

Ryan