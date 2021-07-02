Selma Police Charge Man with Murder in June Shooting

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Selma Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of 26-year-old Tyquan Fikes of Selma. Michael Laval Jackson, Jr., 20, of Selma is charged with Murder in Fikes’ death.

Img 0141 2

Police say Fikes was found shot in the back late Wednesday, June 9. Officers say he was found lying unresponsive in the back yard of a house in the 1100 block of Philpot Avenue. He later died at a local hospital.

Jackson was given a $500,000 bond.

This is the 9th homicide of 2021 in Selma.

Categories: News

Related Posts