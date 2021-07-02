Selma Police Charge Man with Murder in June Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Selma Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of 26-year-old Tyquan Fikes of Selma. Michael Laval Jackson, Jr., 20, of Selma is charged with Murder in Fikes’ death.

Police say Fikes was found shot in the back late Wednesday, June 9. Officers say he was found lying unresponsive in the back yard of a house in the 1100 block of Philpot Avenue. He later died at a local hospital.

Jackson was given a $500,000 bond.

This is the 9th homicide of 2021 in Selma.