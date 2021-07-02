Trending Nicer For Independence Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday was a downright washout across central Alabama, with a widespread shield of showers and storms forming during the afternoon. Fortunately, the rain is tapering off near and north of highway 80/Interstate 85 Friday evening. However, showers and a few storms could continue across south Alabama for much of the evening. Nearly all of the rain comes to a close elsewhere overnight. Expect temperatures hovering in the mid 70s throughout the evening area-wide, though it will be very humid. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with a few showers possible. Lows fall to near 70°.

The weather looks much improved Saturday and Independence day. Both days feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a few showers possible in south Alabama both days. A few storms could be in the mix Sunday. Despite a “cold” front pushing through much of our area Friday night, the weekend doesn’t looks much cooler. High temperatures peak near 90° both Saturday and Sunday, but the humidity could be a bit lower each day.

Next week’s forecast looks uniform each day, with highs near 90° and scattered daytime showers and storms. Elsa strengthened to a hurricane Friday morning, and is located in the eastern Caribbean as of Friday evening. The National Hurricane center forecast Else to turn west-northwest and strike the island of Cuba this weekend. From there, it could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. On the current forecast track from the National Hurricane center, impacts to our area will be minimal. However, the forecast track can and will change between now and next week. While we don’t need to worry about Elsa, we still need to keep an eye on it.