UPDATE: 21 Counties Now Considered “Very High Risk” for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its county-by-county COVID-19 risk indicator map. Currently, 21 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered at “very high risk” for COVID-19 exposure.

On Tuesday, there were only six counties in that category, including Pike County.

Now, Butler, Crenshaw, Dallas, Macon, Monroe and Montgomery counties are in the highest-risk category.

In addition, Wilcox County is now classified as high risk, and Perry County is considered moderate risk.

ADPH says calculations for each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread is based on number of new cases each day.

As has been reported, Alabama has lagged behind most other states in the number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccines.