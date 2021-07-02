UPDATE: 21 Counties Now Considered “Very High Risk” for COVID-19
The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its county-by-county COVID-19 risk indicator map. Currently, 21 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered at “very high risk” for COVID-19 exposure.
On Tuesday, there were only six counties in that category, including Pike County.
Now, Butler, Crenshaw, Dallas, Macon, Monroe and Montgomery counties are in the highest-risk category.
In addition, Wilcox County is now classified as high risk, and Perry County is considered moderate risk.
ADPH says calculations for each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread is based on number of new cases each day.
As has been reported, Alabama has lagged behind most other states in the number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccines.