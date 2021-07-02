USPS Announces Monday Closure in Observance of 4th of July Holiday

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, July 5, for observance of the 4th of July holiday. There will be no regular mail delivery and limited mail collection runs will be conducted in Alabama, which includes ZIP Codes that begin with 350-369 and 386-397.

Although there will not be regular mail delivery on the 5th of July, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year, including Monday, July 5. Regular delivery and mail collection schedules will resume Tuesday, July 6.

For added customer convenience, Self-Service Kiosks (SSKs) are available at many locations and provide 24-hour access to most postal products and services. For locations, visit this link, https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm, enter your ZIP Code, and select “Self-Service Kiosks” from the drop menu.

Using a credit or debit card, these Self-Service Kiosks enable customers to conduct business at their convenience. Customers may perform the following transactions:

 Purchase self-adhesive “Print-On-Demand” stamps

 Weigh, calculate and purchase postage in amounts for items weighing up to 70 lbs.

 Send items via Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and First-Class Mail, as well as Parcel Post

 Look up ZIP Codes and obtain Postal Service mailing information

 Obtain Priority Mail Express, Certified Mail, and Return Receipts

 Purchase USPS Tracking service

 Obtain a purchase receipt

 Pay Post Office Box rent