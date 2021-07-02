What the Tech? Why July 4 is the Most Dangerous Day of the Year for Your Smartphone

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s interesting this study shows more smartphones get lost, get stolen, or just stop working on the Fourth of July more than any other day of the year.

That may not come as a big surprise given boats, pools, beaches are busier in the summer than at any other time of the year. It

should come as a reminder.

“Last year there was a 37% increase just on that specific 4th of July date of accidents happening to devices,” says Marvin Maldonado, a device expert with tech care company Asurion.

Asurion bases its annual study on the number of claims it receives for damaged smartphones and devices. Asurion owns UBreakIFix, a national chain of device repair centers. Over the past few years, the 4th of July has consistently seen more insurance claims than any of the 364 other days. Maldonado says the numbers were up last year even with pools and beaches

closed due to the coronavirus.

“Everybody’s been at home so we know there’s going to be a big rise of people going on vacation, people wanting to get out of the house,” he said. “We know we’re going to see a huge increase, even more than we saw last year.”

Claims and repairs for water damage and cracked screens are highest on the 4th of July list. Lost and stolen devices are up there too. Some lost phones are at the bottom of a lake somewhere, having fallen off the deck or out of the hands of their owner.

“We know smartphones are water-resistant, but getting a waterproof case, a floating waterproof case will definitely prevent that from happening,” Maldonado says. A floating phone case will keep the smartphone or device floating long enough to be retrieved.

While most new smartphones can withstand a quick drop in water, chlorine and salt can damage any smartphone by entering the phone through a port or speaker opening. Rather than using rice, Maldonado suggests filling a Ziploc bag with silica gel packs and leave it overnight.

You should not put a wet phone directly in the sun to dry it out because the heat can ruin it. Heat is another cause of smartphone failure.

If you already have a cracked smartphone screen or back, think twice about taking it out in the heat. The humidity alone can seep moisture through the cracks, damaging the phone beyond repair.

Maldonado’s biggest tip: backup the phone before going anywhere.

“Make sure all of your information is safe so if some accident were to happen, you always have your information where you can have it restored,” he explained.

Enjoy the holiday but pay careful attention to that expensive phone in your hands.