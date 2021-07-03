“Big Brother” Announces 16 New Houseguests to Move-In!

Watch the series premier of Big Brother, July 7th at 7pm on your local CBS8!

by Janae Smith

BIG BROTHER announces the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the 23rd season of the series when they move into the “BB Beach Club” during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 7 at 7PM on your local CBS 8.

This season’s cast includes a Flight Attendant, Make-Up Artist, Start-up Founder, Farmer, Kindergarten Teacher, Forensic Scientist and an Attorney, among others. This all-new group is in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything. By the end of the premiere episode, for the first time in BIG BROTHER history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse.

CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 11, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7PM, featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Immediately following BIG BROTHER’S premiere event will be the return of the romantic competition series LOVE ISLAND for its third season debut.

The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for $500,000: