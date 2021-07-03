Mostly Clear 4th Of July Weekend, But Rain Returns To Start The Week

by Riley Blackwell

As we progress through the rest of Saturday, expect temperatures hover around 90, with warmer temperatures to the south, and cooler temperatures to the north. Expect lows to drop in the mid-to-upper 60s, which is somewhat uncommon for this type of year. This would mean temperatures across the board are slightly below average. Rain chances stay very low to end Saturday, and will also be hard to come by for the 4th of July. A stalled boundary is situated near the Alabama and Florida border, so some rain and storms could be expected tomorrow evening along that boundary. The same boundary will slowly track northward, bringing minimal rain chances with it as it tracks northward.

Now turning to tropics, Elsa is not expected to impact our area, but a couple of showers near the circulation could ultimately end up in Alabama, but the threat will stay relatively low.