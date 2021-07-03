Republican Stacy George Launches Campaign for Governor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Corrections officer Stacy George has announced his candidacy for governor of Alabama. He made the announcement Thursday in front of the Alabama Capitol.

George is a former county commissioner in Morgan County and was elected to two terms.

The 52-year-old George is a running as a Republican. He spoke on prison reform and establishing a lottery in Alabama.

“My job is governor of Alabama is to represent the majority of people, and the majority of people overwhelmingly want to vote on the lottery, and whether I play the lottery or whether I don’t, it’s not my job to force my morality and my beliefs on the people of Alabama,” he said in his announcement.

George has run for governor before. He mounted an unsuccessful challenge to then-Gov. Robert Bentley in 2014.

Other Republicans in the governor’s race so far include Gov. Kay Ivey, who is seeking re-election, and pastor Dean Odle. The primary is May 24, 2022.