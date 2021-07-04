Democrat Christopher Countryman of Dothan Running for Governor

by Alabama News Network Staff

A licensed minister, motivational speaker and civil and human rights activist has set his eye on the Alabama Governor’s mansion.

Al.com reports Christopher Countryman of Dothan announced he is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Countryman’s campaign said in a press release that the candidate’s campaign will kick off with a statewide listening tour to hear concerns of voters. A date has not yet been announced.

