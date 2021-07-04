Gorgeous 4th Of July, But Rain Chances Rise Throughout The Week

by Riley Blackwell

Happy 4th of July everybody! Temperatures are going to be hovering around 90 in most spots, with temperatures a little cooler the farther north you go, and warmer the farther south you go. Expect temperatures to fall in the low 70s tonight, with some places seeing upper 60s. If you plan on shooting fireworks this evening, the weather will cooperate for those festivities. Rain and storms are not expected to end your 4th, and clouds will be few and far between.

For Monday, a stationary front, which is currently situated to our south, will begin to track northwards and bring rain and clouds with it. Into the afternoon hours on Monday, the front will end up to our north, and areas south of the boundary will experience rain and storms, which includes our area. As Tuesday draws closer, the front will track even farther north into Alabama, giving us a cloudy and rainy Tuesday.

In terms of the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa is struggling over Cuba, as the rugged terrain, drier air, and shear is really hampering any chance of development before entering the Gulf of Mexico. Elsa is still expected to impact the western side of the Florida Peninsula, along with parts of southern Georgia and South Carolina, before exiting the continental US back into the Atlantic Ocean.