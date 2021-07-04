Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car.

The death happened Sunday, June 27, at around 10:30 p.m. Police released more information about the case today.

Police say they responded to Vaughn Road and Watchman Drive. At the scene, they say they found 37-year-old Hang Sik Kim of South Korea, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a vehicle was traveling east on Vaughn Road passing Watchman Drive when it hit the victim and left the scene.

If you can help police with this investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.