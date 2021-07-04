Trump Voices Radio Ad for Mo Brooks in U.S. Senate Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former President Donald Trump has voiced a radio ad for U.S. Rep Mo Brooks as he tries to sway the outcome of the state’s Senate race.

Brooks’ campaign says the ad began airing this weekend.

Trump has endorsed Brooks in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks is in what’s expected to be a hard-fought battle for the Republican nomination.

Brooks is facing Katie Britt, the former president of the Business Council of Alabama and Shelby’s former chief of staff, and Lynda Blanchard, a businesswoman who was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia.

