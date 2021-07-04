Two Shot in Montgomery; One Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two men hurt.

Police tell Alabama News Network that around 9:45 p.m. last night, they responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Dickerson Street.

They say they found two men had been shot. One had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The other man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken by a personal vehicle.

Police have no other information to release.