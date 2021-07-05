Alabama Waterways Promote Tourism in Selma and Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Fourth of July is one of the holidays — a lot of people in Selma like to spend taking advantage of one the area’s biggest attractions. And it has nothing to do with civil rights — or the Civil War.

The state of Alabama has 6500 miles of waterways. And two of the state’s 14 major rivers run through the Selma and Dallas County.

The area is home to both the Alabama and Cahaba rivers. And when the heat is on — a lot of people head for the waterways.

“Summer’s here in Selma. I’m always on the river. That’s like a fun little thing we have to do here,” said Jane Anne Stewart of Selma.

Stewart is working with Noopie Cosby to help promote the Alabama Scenic River Trail.

“It’s a great place to take your family, friends,” she said.

“It’s something to do really, something really enjoyable. When I think about me being on the river, I’m always having a good time with my family and friends.”

“The idea is to promote river usage through canoes, kayaks, boatings,” said Cosby.

The River Trail starts in northeast Alabama on the Coosa River’s Weiss Lake at the Alabama-Georgia state line. And it runs down through Selma — on the way to Fort Morgan — where Mobile Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.

“Alabama Scenic River Trail system was created as one of only about seven national scenic river trails,” said Cosby.

Cosby says the state’s waterways are one of it’s greatest assets.

“And it promotes tourism, and recreation, outdoor activities.”