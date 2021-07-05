ALDOT Announces I-65 Resurfacing Project in Butler County

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama Department of Transportation resurfacing project on Interstate 65 in Butler County from the County Road 41 overpass to one mile south of the Lowndes County line will begin on Monday, July 12, weather permitting.

In preparation for the project, signs will be placed throughout the project limits beginning Tuesday, July 6.

The project will consist of resurfacing and traffic markings.

Lane closures are permitted 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The approximately $2.9 million contract was awarded May 2021 to Midsouth Paving, Inc., based out of Birmingham, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be completed Fall 2021.

