Elevated Rain Chances Through Wednesday At Least

by Ben Lang

Monday’s weather wasn’t quite as nice as the holiday weekend. Clouds, showers, and storms returned by the afternoon, though not everyone received rain. It was still hot and humid before the rain arrived, with daytime highs peaking in the low 90s for some. Expect some of today’s showers and storms to linger through part of the evening, though the coverage of rain remains rather isolated. Much of this shower and storm activity tapers off this evening. However, it appears additional showers or storms could form overnight. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy to overcast sky with lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday won’t feature the sunny start of recent days. While many of us see clouds, a few could also wake up to rain. The coverage of rain increases for the afternoon and evening, with scattered to possibly numerous showers and storms at times. Clouds and rain likely hold temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at best for highs. The rain coverage decreases tremendously Tuesday night, but not dropping all the way to zero. However, a mostly cloudy to overcast sky likely lingers into Wednesday morning.

Elevated rain chances continue Wednesday and possibly into Thursday. The rain chance becomes more typically scattered for this time of year late this week and this weekend. Nothing out of the ordinary temperature wise, with highs running in the upper 80s late this week through the weekend. Temperatures could peak in the low 90s early next week for many, while the coverage of daytime showers and storms remains scattered.