Increasing Rain Chances this Week; Elsa Stays East of Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be hot and humid with some afternoon storms, especially across South Alabama. Highs today will be in the low 90s for most locations. For the rest of the week, moisture will begin to surge back north from the Gulf Coast as the stalled front begins to lift north. Starting Tuesday showers and storms will become likely at times across Central and South Alabama, with most of the activity during the afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday and Thursday will be the same with widespread and numerous showers and storms both days. Highs will be below average much of this week, with upper 80s. On Friday, the rain and storms should thin out some, but still, the radar will be active during the afternoon and evening hours.

ELSA STAYS EAST: The center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 21.0 North, longitude 79.9 West. Elsa is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday. On the forecast track, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba later today and pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday. Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible before Elsa moves over Cuba later today, followed by some weakening while the center moves over land. Slight restrengthening is forecast after Elsa moves over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

WEEKEND WEATHER: Not much change in the forecast, as scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms will be likely at times on both days, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs both days will range from the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

Have a miraculous Monday!!!

Ryan