Montgomery Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal 4th of July Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal Fourth of July shooting. On Monday, July 5, MPD arrested and charged Damien Phifer, 25, of Montgomery, with Murder.

MPD received a call of a shooting on Sunday, July 4, at the intersection of Vaughn Road and Seaton Boulevard. At the scene, they located Melbourne Johnson III, 30, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.