by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 4, around 5:30 pm.

Police responded to the intersection of Seaton Blvd and Vaughn Road. At the scene, they located an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim later died at the scene from his injuries.

MPD continues to investigate this shooting and will release more information as it becomes available.