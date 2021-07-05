TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Lanes of I-65 Closed at Mile Marker 217 Due to Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Southbound lanes of I-65 are closed. The lanes closures are due to a single vehicle crash that occurred around 10:17 a.m., near mile marker 217 in Chilton County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency urges motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Check back with Alabama News Network as we will update you as it becomes available.