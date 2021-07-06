by Shane Butler

We sit in a very moist tropical air mass this week. This will lead to the daily barrage of afternoon showers and storms. Some storms will be capable of very heavy downpours along with frequent lightning and gusty winds. When storms aren’t occuring, hot and humid conditions will be in play. Temps will manage upper 80s to around 90 for highs. Mean while, T.S. Elsa is expected to make landfall along the western gulf coast of Florida Wednesday morning. The storm will track well to our south and no direct impacts from the storm are expected around here. Looking ahead, we begin to trend in the direction of fewer storms over the upcoming weekend. Temps will respond with highs mainly in the lower 90s. We see this continuing into the first of next week as well.