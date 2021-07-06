Alabama officials: Body found floating in Tennessee River

by Alabama News Network Staff

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – A kayaker paddling the Tennessee River in north Alabama found a body in the water.

The remains of a white male who appeared to have been in the river a couple of days were located near a landing located north of the unincorporated community of Valhermoso Springs.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says the cause of death wasn’t immediately evident, and no boaters have been reported missing in the area, which is located across the river south of Huntsville and east of Decatur. A person in a kayak spotted the body on Monday and contacted authorities.

