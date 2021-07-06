Birmingham Police Officer Arrested on Rape, Drug Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a Birmingham police officer was arrested on charges of rape and drug possession after investigators searched his home following a complaint about allegations of misconduct. Officer Matthew Wilcox, 37 was arrested and relieved of duties. Records show he was released from the Jefferson County Jail on a bail of $26,000 on Sunday. A statement from Birmingham police says investigators received a complaint about an officer on Friday and searched Wilcox’s home. Authorities didn’t release any details about the alleged sexual assault other than to say it didn’t occur while Wilcox was on duty.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)