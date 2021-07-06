Generous Supply of Showers and Storms Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Moisture levels continue rise tomorrow, and we will have widespread and numerous showers and storms in the forecast today, especially this afternoon and evening. The moisture will continue to increase and with an approaching upper trough, clouds and rain become the main feature in our weather. Today, tomorrow, and Thursday we will see more clouds than sun with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Due to the clouds and rain, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, which are below average for July in Alabama. By Friday, rain chances should decrease a bit, but we will continue to mention scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

LATEST ON ELSA: The center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 24.1 North, longitude 82.4 West. Elsa is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the north by tonight. A north-northeastward motion is expected on Wednesday. On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near the Florida Keys this morning, and move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida later today and continuing into Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast through tonight, and Elsa could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida. Weakening is expected after it moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. A C-MAN station at Sand Key, Florida, recently measured a wind gust of 45 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Though Elsa will remain east of Alabama, and we expect little to no impacts from the system, we will mention rip currents in the Gulf will be running high this week, with the system in the Gulf. Just be mindful of that and pay attention to the flag warning system along the Gulf.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Slightly drier air looks to drop into the state, but we will still mention the chance of at least widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances should be in the 30-40% range, which is where you’d expect them for July in Alabama. Expect a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, which remain below average for this time of year.

NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like a fairly typical mid-summer week in Alabama, but with temperatures a bit below average with highs in the lower 90s most days. Partly sunny days, and as usual the chance of a few pop-up scattered storms each afternoon.

Ryan