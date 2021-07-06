Higher-Than-Usual Rain Chances Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

Widespread clouds with a few showers and even storms best described Tuesday morning. Showers and storms could become numerous at times this afternoon and evening, with a high chance that just about all of our area sees rain at some point during the day. With breaks in the rain and even some sunshine, high temperatures could peak in the mid to upper 80s for many. While much of the rain winds down overnight, clouds linger, while lows fall into the low 70s.

At 1PM Tuesday, tropical storm Elsa’s sustained winds increased to 70 mph. With just slight strengthening through Wednesday morning prior to a west Florida landfall, Elsa could become a category 1 hurricane again. After landfall, Elsa continues northeast across southeast Georgia Wednesday evening and across the Carolinas Thursday. Elsa won’t directly impact Alabama.

Wednesday and perhaps Thursday also feature scattered to numerous daytime showers and storms. Still, with breaks in rain/clouds, daytime highs warm into the upper 80s for most. The rain chance looks lower late this week and this weekend, but definitely not zero. Expect a more typical, scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, daytime highs warm to near 90° each day.

Temperatures could trend even higher next week, with highs challenging the mid 90s, at least in some locations, on Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, highs in the low 90s look like a good bet. Daytime showers and storms remain scattered in all likelihood.