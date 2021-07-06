Jeff Sessions: Don’t Allow Critics to “Demoralize” Country

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said critics shouldn’t “demoralize” the country’s founding even if the country didn’t immediately meet its ideal of equality. Sessions spoke Sunday at an Independence Day program at First Baptist Church of Huntsville. Sessions addressed what he called an encroachment on religion and discussed the Trump administration’s decision to intervene on behalf of a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple. Sessions joked about being removed as Trump’s attorney general. He said lots of people get fired, but his firing was just more public than most.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)