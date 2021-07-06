JULY ’21: Friendship Mission

Janae Smith,
Posted:

by Janae Smith

Friendship Mission 32

Friendship Mission, Inc. began in 1996 as a church and men’s homeless shelter in Montgomery County, Alabama. Pastor Vince Rosato and his wife Mary founded and operated the shelter until their retirement.
Over the years, Friendship Mission has grown. The men’s shelter and church eventually moved into Montgomery’s city limits and a separate shelter location opened under the same name for women in need with or without children.

Today, Friendship Mission, Inc. is comprised of two HUD-approved emergency shelters and a public soup kitchen. The Mission’s program works to help those in need build a personal plan to self sufficiency and independent living.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE DIRECTLY!

DateWeather
Prediction		Weather at DannellyANN DonationGipson's Tire
Pros Donation
07/01/20219089$25$25
07/02/20218680xx
07/03/20218989$25$25
07/04/20219191$25$25
07/05/20218890$25$25
07/06/202187
07/07/2021
07/08/2021
07/09/2021
07/10/2021
07/11/2021
07/12/2021

Our Mission
Demonstrating love in action, Friendship Mission, Inc. provides a faith-centered place of refuge for the River Region’s homeless and poor that exemplifies compassion, promotes self-sufficiency and offers the tools to achieve this goal.
Categories: 3 Degree Guarantee

Related Posts