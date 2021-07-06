Local Sisters Get National Recognition for Helping Girls Across River Region

by Kay McCabe

Women In Training founders, Brooke and Breanna Bennett, were one of the 16 winners of over 230 applicants to win this year’s T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge.

Their “Let’s End Poverty. Period!” project won them $5,000 along with skills training and mentorship from T-Mobile executives.

Brooke and Breanna will be heading to Washington state in October to meet with the executives, who will also present them the $5,000 check.

“I want the world to know that we’re serious about this,” said Breanna Bennett, “and that we’re very dedicated to this cause, and through the T-Mobile Changemaker Program, they’re going to help us learn to be better, how to better our groups and Women In Training, and I’m so excited to see it.”

The sisters say they’re excited to launch two new programs in W.I.T, focusing on leadership and rights of passage for young girls.

For more information on the project or Women In Training, visit here.