MPD Experiences Decrease in Celebratory Gunfire Reports Compared to 4th of July to Last Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Fourth of July holiday is always a busy time for Montgomery police with an influx of calls for fireworks and celebratory gunfire.

Montgomery Police Department reports that from July 4th at 6pm until 6am on July 5th, MPD responded to 486 service calls. MPD responded to 23 calls for shots fired, which is a 73% decrease (86 calls) from 2020. They responded to eight shopspotter calls. They were up four calls in 2021 compared to the four calls in 2020. The calls for fireworks were 144. This is a 47% decrease from 2020 as their were 270 calls. There were also six reports of damage to property from firearms.

Montgomery police issued several citations and impounded multiple fireworks during this time period. Exact citation numbers are still being tabulated.

MPD arrested an adult male was arrested on July 4, around 10:36 pm after being in possession of a firearm after police arrived to the area of Midway Street and Cabot Street after receiving a shots fired call. An additional firearm was also located in this area and impounded. A second arrest was made