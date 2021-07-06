MPD: Two Suspects Sought in Eastchase Parkway Theft of Property Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the identity of two suspects in a Theft of Property investigation.

Police say the crime occurred on Wednesday, June 9, at the Kay’s Jewelry Store. The store is located in the 6900 Block of Eastchase Parkway.

MPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. If you have any information on their whereabouts call the Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.