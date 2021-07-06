Pay It Forward: Donna McCullough of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Love Loud Montgomery is a compassion ministry part of the Montgomery Baptist Association formerly known as Forest Park Ministry Center.

They focus on immediate needs to longer-term needs of their guests.

Donna McCullough is the executive director.

For more than 20 years Love Loud Montgomery has been helping people.

Donna McCullough was nominated for the way she cares for them.

“I thought what you’re doing about ‘Pay It Forward,’ she just fit that category because she has such a servant heart to serve other people at Love Loud Montgomery. She heads up the group of volunteers that help us give food for needy people. She also does counseling,” said Barbara Grimes.

“Everything we do, one of the main things we are going to do, is to build up a person’s dignity. We don’t have an ordinary food pantry, ours is set up like a grocery store so people shop for their own food and they make the selections they want their family to have. Even with clothing, we give gift certificates so they can go shop for their clothing,” said McCullough.

During the pandemic, they changed the name from Forest Park Ministry Center to Love Loud Montgomery.

Because of social distancing and safety, the volunteer staff shrank from 42 to 6.

But that didn’t stop the ministry.

They moved the food pantry curbside and were able to assist other organizations in their efforts to feed people.