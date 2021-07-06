Six People Shot in Dallas Co. Over Fourth of July Holiday

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Six people were shot in the Selma-Dallas County area — over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Selma Police say 42 year old Thaddeus Leshore of Orrville is charged with murder in the shooting death of year old Isah Simmons, Jr.

“Officers arrived on the scene — made contact with a black male who had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries,” said Capt. Natasha Fowlkes.

The shooting happened July 5th — on the 1800 block of Bienville Street — at around 5:30 in the morning.

Fowlkes says according to Leshore — the two men were arguing over a woman via text — when Leshore says Simmons threatened to kill him.

Leshore then went over to Simmons’ house.

He says Simmons saw him — and pulled out a gun.

And that’s when he pulled out a gun — and shot Simmons.

In addition to that shooting — three 18 year olds — and a woman were shot in Selma — on July 4th.

The teens were shot on the 200 block of Water Avenue — at around 6:30 pm.

The woman was found shot on the 2000 block of Highway 14.

Suspects have been identified in both shootings — but no arrests have been made at this time.

Finally, a Dallas County woman is behind bars — after shooting her nephew.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says Vera Dukes — tracked down Charles Dukes on July 5th — and shot him with a shotgun.

“These two have been at it for years. That’s by her account and his account,” said Granthum.

“She was arrested for attempted murder and she’s also a felon and she’s not supposed to have a firearm. So we arrested her also for certain persons forbidden — and we’re going to go federal with that case.”