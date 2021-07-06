The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office will host ‘Second Chance’ Job Fair Thursday

by Ja Nai Wright

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office is providing former inmates with a second chance at life through an upcoming job fair. The objective of the job fair is to help those in need of employment after being in jail or obtaining a criminal record.

D.A. Bailey says he wants to help stop people from becoming repeat offenders and one way to help is by helping them get jobs. The Second Chance Job Fair will be held at the True Divine Baptist Church on Thursday, July 8th from 9 am-12 pm. Attendees are required to bring a resume and be ready to conduct on the spot interviews. The Clerks office will also have a table set up to give out information on how to get criminal records expunged.

Participating employers and resource providers include: – Walmart – Buffalo Rock – City of Montgomery Public Works Department (Sanitation, Parks and Recreation and Street Maintenance) – Lear – Selvin’s Soul Food and Sports Café – Onin Staffing – Alliance HR Services – Surge Staffing – ASK Telemarketing – Hope Inspired Ministries – Trenholm State Community College – Medical Advocacy Outreach – and more.