Tokyo Olympics Shaping Up to be TV-Only Event as COVID-19 Numbers Rise in Japan

by Alabama News Network Staff

The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics are shaping up as a TV-only event with few fans being allowed when they open in just over two weeks.

Japan’s Asahi newspaper cited multiple unidentified government sources when it said the opening ceremony may be limited to only VIP guests. The newspaper says other large venues are likely to have no spectators. Organizers and the International Olympic Committee are expected to announce the policy after a meeting this week.

Two weeks ago they announced that venues could be filled up to 50% capacity with a ceiling of 10,000. But soaring virus numbers in Tokyo are forcing a rollback.

The IOC earns almost 75% of its income from selling TV rights.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)