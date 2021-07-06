Wiregrass Electric Cooperative Hit with Ransomware Attack

by Alabama News Network Staff

A utility company that provides power in the Wiregrass community says it was hit by a ransomware attack that means customers temporarily can’t access their account information.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative says in a statement that no data was compromised in the attack, which was first announced Friday. But member account information and payment systems were taken offline for maintenance and as a precaution. The cooperative didn’t release any information about the source of the attack.

Thousands of organizations were infected in at least 17 countries in a widespread assault that began Friday, when the cooperative announced the attack. But an official says the utility’s problem isn’t connected.

