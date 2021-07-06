World Record-holding Sprinter, Usain Bolt, Training for 800m Race Event

by Alabama News Network Staff

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has been training to run the 800 meters for a promotional event. He’s riding his Peloton bike and running lap after lap. But the 34-year-old world record-holder insisted he isn’t leaving the door open for a comeback. Those days are over. He’s enjoying family life and producing music.

Bolt says his best time in the 800 meters is 2 minutes, 5 seconds. But that was without track spikes. He thinks he can go faster during a promotional race on July 13.

Bolt’s nearly 13-year reign as Olympic champion in the 100 and 200 will come to an end at the Tokyo Games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)