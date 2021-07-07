3 Degree Guarantee: Welcome Food Pantry Gets $1,350 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

The start of a new month means that it’s time for Alabama News Network to present another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local non-profit to help the community.

Today, Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler presented a check for $1,350 to Welcome Food Pantry, our charity for June.

The money comes courtesy of Gipson’s Tire Pros and Alabama News Network.

A group of churches started the food pantry in 1994 to help feed people in western Elmore County. It helps about 1,000 people a month. Executive Director D’Ann Pendley says the money will definitely help make the community better.

“This will probably offer us an opportunity to receive somewhere around 25,000 pounds of food. So it’s amazing. Thank you, we’re very grateful,” she said.

Gipson’s Tire Pros and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees. The money adds up throughout the month, to produce a big check.

We’re happy to announce that AirNow is joining us as our sponsor starting in July.