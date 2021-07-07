ALEA: 10 People Killed on Alabama Roads During 4th of July Holiday Period

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it investigated 10 traffic fatalities during the Fourth of July holiday period, which officially began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 2, and ended at midnight Monday, July 5.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division saw a continual trend of zero boating fatalities and zero non-boating fatalities (drownings) on the state’s waterways.

“Anytime a law enforcement agency can report zero boating and non-boating fatalities during two major holiday weekends, it is considered a tremendous safety accomplishment for both citizens as well as law enforcement officers. This is certainly a trend the agency will strive to continue throughout the summer months as more citizens enjoy outdoor activities,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Unfortunately, we must report 10 lives tragically lost over the course of the holiday weekend on the state’s roadways.”

ALEA says five of the 10 people killed on Alabama roadways were not wearing seat belts.

The deadly crashes occurred in Lawrence, Talladega, Winston, Marengo, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Chilton and Clarke counties.

State troopers also participated in national campaigns and regional safety initiatives such as Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Operation Dry Water and 10-8 on 10, in an intensified effort to reduce crashes, deter speeding and remove impaired drivers from Alabama’s roadways and waterways.

Troopers in ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division reported 10 BUI arrests and Troopers in ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division reported 81 DUI arrests.