Biscuits score two in the tenth to beat Trash Pandas

by Adam Solomon

MADISON, Ala. – The Biscuits (27-27) had to come back a couple of times, but ultimately took down the Rocket City Trash Pandas (26-29) for a second-straight night, this time by a 4-2 (10) score, on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Tommy Romero took the mound for the Biscuits against Angels number two prospect Reid Detmers, and the Biscuits right-hander struck out the side in the bottom of the first after his counterpart fanned two in a scoreless bottom of the first.

Romero struck out five through the first two innings, and then had seven strikeouts though his first 2.2 innings before surrendering a solo home run to left by Luis Aviles Jr. to put the Trash Pandas up 1-0 in the third. Romero would pick up his eighth strikeout in the bottom of the fourth, after Detmers rung up the Biscuits’ side in the top of the fourth.

Detmers finished with seven strikeouts over four innings before handing things over to Boomer Biegalski (2-4). After the right-hander struck out Jim Haley to begin the fifth, Ford Proctor took Beigalski over the right field wall with a laser beam of a home run to tie the game at one.

Romero would notch nine strikeouts over 4.2 innings before exiting the game with an apparent leg injury. Before departing, Romero also allowed an RBI-double to Aviles Jr. to make it 2-1 Rocket City. Biegalski was back on in the sixth when Garrett Whitley walloped a 441-foot home run to left-center to tie things back up at two.

Cristofer Ogando and Joel Peguero each pitched a scoreless inning of relief after Jordan Brink went 1.1 scoreless, and the Biscuits offense couldn’t scratch another regulation run off Biegalski who finished with nine strikeouts. Alex Valverde (2-1) then struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth and sent the game to extras.

In the top of the 10th, the Biscuits got a two-out RBI-single from Whitley to take a 3-2 lead. Then Xavier Edwards singled up the middle and a bad throw by Trash Pandas center fielder Torii Hunter Jr. to third brought Whitley home to make it 4-2 Biscuits. Valverde allowed a single in the bottom of the 10th, but retired the next three batters to secure the victory and capped off one of the right-hander’s most impressive outings of the season. The two teams struck out a combined 34 times with 16 for the Biscuits and 18 for the Trash Pandas.

The Biscuits will try to make it three in a row against the Trash Pandas on Thursday when Easton McGee (0-0) goes up against Kyle Tyler (4-2) at 6:35 PM CT.