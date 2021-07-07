Could Tuskegee City Councilman Johnny Ford Face Charges for Confederate Monument Damage?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee City Councilman Johnny Ford could be facing some legal trouble.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson tells Alabama News Network that Ford and another man tried to cut down the 115-year-old Confederate monument in the downtown square using a saw and a lift.

The monument wasn’t brought down.

Brunson says he stopped them from causing more damage. He says he is waiting to hear from the district attorney on what charges Ford and the unidentified other man could face.

Ford says he acted because constituents in his council district who attended a public meeting last week voted in favor of removing the monument. He issued a statement, saying in part:

“With the power invested in me as the duly elected Councilperson for District 2, I hereby plan to take whatever steps necessary to remove the statue , and I welcome others to join with us in support of our effort to remove this symbol of slavery from our square. This action is especially appropriate since Juneteenth has been made a national holiday, and the U.S. House of Representatives has voted to remove replicas of the Confederacy from the halls of Congress.”

Sheriff Brunson said this:

“You got some people that want it down, and you got some people that don’t want it down,” Brunson said. “But just cutting it down is not the right way to do it, and I’m not going to sit here and allow you to destroy this property, and it’s not legal to do so.”

The sheriff says the monument has been roped off and his deputies are posted there to guard it.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this story.