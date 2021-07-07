Crews Give Up Home of Finding Survivors in Florida Condo Building Rubble

by Alabama News Network Staff

Emergency workers are giving up on any hope of finding survivors in a collapsed Surfside, Florida, condo building.

Authorities told sobbing families today that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble. They planned to shift their efforts to recovering more remains.

The announcement followed increasingly somber reports from emergency officials, who said they sought to prepare families for the worst.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah says crews will stop using rescue dogs and listening devices but continue to search for people who are still missing.

Eight more bodies were recovered, bringing the death toll to 54, with 86 people unaccounted for.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)