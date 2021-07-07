DA Michael Jackson Sworn-in as New President of The Alabama District Attorneys Association

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama District Attorneys Association swore in a new president. District Attorney Michael W. Jackson of the 4th Judicial District will serve as President of the Alabama District Attorneys Association (ADAA) 2021-2022.

This is a historic moment as DA Jackson is the first African- American President of the Association.

DA Jackson, awarded the Alabama District Attorney of the Year in 2013, garnered state and national attention, as the 1st African-American elected District Attorney for the 4th Judicial Circuit. He also became a Municipal Judge for the City of Selma where he became one of the youngest judges in the state in 1995.

DA Jackson began his legal career with the District Attorney’s Office in 1990.

DA Jackson has prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the Alabama Church Arson Cases in Bibb County, the Alabama Artifacts Case, and the case of ex-State Trooper Bernard Fowler. Fowler was found guilty of the murder of Jimmie Lee Jackson. Jackson’s murder and a subsequent guilty verdict led to the 1965 Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

New Officers of the ADAA Executive Committee are:

Daryl D. Bailey of Montgomery County, Vice President

Errek P. Jett of Lawrence County, Secretary-Treasurer

District Attorney Chris Connolly of Lauderdale County is the immediate past president

Michael E. O’Dell of Cherokee and DeKalb Counties, is the ADAA representative to the National District Attorneys Association

Executive Committee Members at large

Kenneth E. Davis of Russell County

R. Scott Anderson of Morgan County

D. Jeremy Duerr of Chambers, Macon, Randolph, and Tallapoosa Counties

Walter M. Merrell, III of Covington County

Lynneice O. Washington of Jefferson County, Bessemer Division

Charlotte M. Tesmer of Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes Counties