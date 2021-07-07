Daytime Rain Chances Elevated Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday featured another gloomy and gray start for central and south Alabama. However, there wasn’t much rain around through the morning. That likely changes with time through the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms could be scattered to possibly numerous. Even though the sky remains mostly cloudy with rain at times, temperatures likely peak in the upper 80s for most locations. Expect some rain to linger into the evening, though we trend in a mainly rain-free direction overnight. An overcast sky linger tonight, with lows in the low 70s.

Thursday features elevated rain chances one more time. Most of the rain occurs during the afternoon and early evening. Despite a good chance for rain, high temperatures in most locations reach the upper 80s prior to the arrival of rain. As per usual, most if not all of the rain comes to a close Thursday night. However, an overcast sky could greet us once more Friday morning.

Rain chances look lower Friday through the weekend. However, they certainly are not zero. Friday features a scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms, though the rain coverage looks more isolated Saturday. Sunday features a scattered coverage of showers and storms again. Otherwise, expect highs near 90° each day.

The rain chance looks healthy for early next week, though it could trend lower Tuesday and especially Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures could creep up slightly, with highs nearing the mid 90s, at least for some locations, next Wednesday.