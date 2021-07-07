Montgomery Child Not Wearing Seat Belt Ejected from Vehicle, Killed in Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a juvenile died in a crash on Monday, July 5. The crash happened on Interstate 65 near mile marker 216 in Chilton County.

ALEA state troopers say the car, driven by Talitha Smith, 36, of Montgomery, struck a sign when she swerved to the right and then overturned. Due to improper restraints, the juvenile was ejected from the vehicle causing fatal injuries. Authorities pronounced the juvenile dead at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Chilton County.

The fatal crash caused for the closure of Southbound lanes of I-65 for hours.

There is no word if their will be charges for Smith.