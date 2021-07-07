MPD: Man Dies in East South Boulevard Single-Vehicle Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash. The crash occurred on Tuesday, July 6, around 6:50pm, in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard.

Police received a call of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, they located a 2010 Hyundai Elantra crashed and the driver, Johnnie Howard, 28, suffering from life-threatening injuries. They transported him to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing. Check back with Alabama News Network as more information becomes available.