MPS Experiencing Teacher Shortage

by Mattie Davis

According to a recent Frontline Education Survey, the nation is dealing with a teacher shortage, and the Montgomery Public School System is among those trying to combat the problem.

Kim Gillis MPS Associate Superintendent of Human Resources said as the new school year approaches, it is crunch time to fill vacancies they currently have. They’re looking for interested candidates with any kind of college degree to apply for open positions.

The school system currently has over 100 vacancies. MPS officials believe this is because of an increase in retirements within the system. Also, graduation rates for those entering the education field are down across the country.

They’re offering to help interested applicants to get alternatively certified by providing funds, mentors, and tutoring.

Gillis said after a school year where many students were entirely at home, they want to come back and provide them with the best education possible. She believes not only will those who apply help the school system meet children’s needs, but in turn they will receive a new kind of joy that comes with impacting a student’s life.

MPS is hosting a hiring fair Thursday, July 8 at Eastdale Mall from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Interested candidates should bring an unofficial college transcript.

More information about joining Montgomery Public Schools can be found here: http://www.mps.k12.al.us/departments/human_resources/join_team_mps