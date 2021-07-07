Summer Heat With PM Storms

by Shane Butler

A rather moist air mass continues to dominate our area. This is leading to daily rounds of showers and storms. We expect this to continue through at least Friday. Temps will still manage mid to upper 80s despite the rain activity. As we head into the weekend, high pressure begins to stretch its grip over us and this should help decrease the coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Temps will respond with highs back into the lower 90s. A frontal boundary moves closer to the state early next week. This boundary should ramp up the rain/storm chances Monday into Tuesday. It’s a familiar weather pattern we’ve seen for most of this summer so far. Not expecting any significant changes anytime soon.